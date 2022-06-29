The 1975 Tease Album Title, Share Lyrics For New Song “Part Of The Band”

Home News Roy Lott June 29th, 2022 - 11:01 PM

The 197s continue to tease fans about their much-anticipated LP. After consistently telling fans to sign up on their website to get more details, the band has announced the album title and shared some of the lyrics to their new song “Part of the Band.” According to Stereogum, fans were sent postcards from the band, revealing that their new album is titled Being Funny in a Foreign Language. In a photo of Matt Healy on the band’s Instagram, the lyrics to “Part Of The Band” are shown, which can be seen below. The song will be released on July 7.

Along with the album title announcement, the tracklist was also revealed, which includes their upcoming single “Part of the Band.” The album features 11 songs, with the first song being the band’s name. The album serves as the follow-up to their 202 album Notes On A Conditional Form. They are also set to play a couple of festivals later this year including Japan’s Summer Sonic Music Festival in August and Mexico’s Corona Capital Music Festival with an incredibly stacked lineup.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna