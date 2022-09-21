Santigold Shares Energetic New Video For “Fall First”

Home News Roy Lott September 21st, 2022 - 11:02 PM

Santigold has shared a video vignette for the track, “Fall First,” the closing song off of her latest album Spirituals. The song is futuristic punk at its finest with Santigold’s airy vocals and superb drums and guitar that progress through the song. The video vignette echoes her days fronting her ahead-of-the-curve punk band before her classic solo debut. Check out the video below.

Spirituals features 10 tracks, including the previously released single “Ain’t Ready” and “High Priestess.” Rostam, Boys Noize, P2J, Nick Zinner, JakeOne, Doc McKinney, Psymun, Ricky Blaze, Lido, Ray Brady and Ryan Olson contributed to the record. It marks her first album in six years, following her 2016 album 99¢. Santigold also notes that the album is a multisensory experience that includes not only the music and video vignettes, but new ways of sharing her visual art, a forthcoming tea collection, and some small-batch natural skin-care products; which all will be named after the album. She will also be releasing a new podcast in which she interviews other artists and visionaries around some of the same themes explored in her music.“I want to continue branching out into all forms of art,” she says. “And I’m really excited to let my music take me to new places.”

In support of Spirituals, she will be hitting the road next month in North America. The Holified Tour is set to begin on October 9 in Atlanta, with stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver and Seattle. It wraps on November 17 in San Diego, CA. Tickets are on sale now.

