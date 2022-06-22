Santigold Announces Fall 2022 Dates for the Holified Tour

Last week, Santigold revealed that her fourth studio album, Spirituals, will drop on September 9. She has now announced concert dates across North America this fall as part of her Holified Tour. Her performances are best known for eccentric stage and costume designs as well as meticulous choreography, all curated by the Santigold herself.
In the leadup to Spirituals, she has put out two singles with accompanying videos: “Ain’t Ready” and “High Priestess.” Check them out below:
The dates for the Holified Tour are as follows:
10/9 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at the Avant Gardner
10/19 – Montreal, QUE @ Mtelus
10/21 – Toronto, ONT @ The Danforth Music Hall
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live
11/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/7 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
11/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/11 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
11/14 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/17 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
Photo credit: Alyssa Fried