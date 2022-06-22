Santigold Announces Fall 2022 Dates for the Holified Tour

Home News Karan Singh June 22nd, 2022 - 11:18 AM

Last week, Santigold revealed that her fourth studio album, Spirituals, will drop on September 9. She has now announced concert dates across North America this fall as part of her Holified Tour. Her performances are best known for eccentric stage and costume designs as well as meticulous choreography, all curated by the Santigold herself.

In the leadup to Spirituals, she has put out two singles with accompanying videos: “Ain’t Ready” and “High Priestess.” Check them out below:

The dates for the Holified Tour are as follows:

10/9 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at the Avant Gardner

10/19 – Montreal, QUE @ Mtelus

10/21 – Toronto, ONT @ The Danforth Music Hall

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live

11/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/7 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

11/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/11 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/14 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/17 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried