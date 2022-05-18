Santigold Lights Up in Hypnotic New Single “High Priestess” and Short Video

Home News Megan Mandatta May 18th, 2022 - 8:01 PM

Santigold has recently released their new single “High Priestess” alongside a short video. “Santigold’s songs are entire worlds meticulously built, brick by brick, by a master architect who incisively speaks to the present while shaping the future,” the press release reads.

“High Priestess” is an upbeat song with a unique beat living up to Santigold’s reputation as being “always on the front lines of innovation,” the release continued. Santigold typically is aligned with the alternative/indie genre and yet this song provides a nice almost dance-pop tone. The full song can be found below

The video shows Santigold dancing around various places adorning glow lights while the song continues. The full video can be found below.

“The energy I was looking for couldn’t be the old version of punk rock, it had to be the future sound of punk rock,” Santigold commented. “They brought the angst, the push and pull that was missing, but it was very fresh sounding and totally unexpected. It all came together in a way I could never have imagined when we started, but it was exactly what I set out to make. I want to make music that sounds like the past and the future all in one; music that makes you feel safe enough to jump in, but then takes us on a journey to where we needed to go but have never even heard of. I want my music to be the bridge.

