Santigold Announces New Album Spirituals for September 2022 Release, Shares New Song and Video, “Ain’t Ready”

June 15th, 2022

American singer-songwriter Santigold’s first studio album in six years is scheduled to release on September 9. In anticipation of Spirituals, she has dropped a new single along with an accompanying music video. Check it out below:

“Ain’t Ready” is a collaborative effort with Illangelo, Dre Skull and Sbtrkt, adding to a diverse list of artists who helped enrich Santigold’s upcoming project. She said the following about her latest release: “It was one of those songs where as soon as I opened my mouth the whole melody just poured out. There were no words but all the emotion was there. To me, the song sounded full of struggle and perseverance. It sounded like a battle, and I wanted the production to sound tough, to mirror that grit. I struggled to find the right lyrics at first, but when I got them right, and I started singing them one night in my studio alone, I cried. This song was my own battle song. It’s about taking the hits that life brings and getting back up. It’s about change and moving forward. It’s about faith and vision. And it’s about stepping into your own power.”

According to Pitchfork, the new album will feature contributions from Rostam, Boys Noize, P2J, Nick Zinner, JakeOne, Doc McKinney, Psymun, Ricky Blaze, Lido, Ray Brady and Ryan Olson. The tracklist and album cover of Spirituals have also been revealed:

1. My Horror

2. Nothing

3. High Priestess

4. Ushers of the New World

5. Witness

6. Shake

7. The Lasty

8. No Paradise

9. Ain’t Ready

10. Fall First

Photo Credit: Marv Watson