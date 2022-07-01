Bret Michaels Hospitalized Prior To Poison Show With Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard

Home News Federico Cardenas July 1st, 2022 - 6:59 PM

The singer, musician and poison frontman Bret Michaels was hospitalized on Thursday. The singer’s hospitalization came shortly before Poison’s scheduled performance in Nashville alongside Motley Crue and Def Leppard, leading to the band deciding to cancel the show.

Consequence of Sound reports that the band informed the Nashville crowd that Michaels became ill “because of an allergic reaction to medication,” making it necessary to cancel the performance and take the frontman to the hospital.

On Friday, Michaels released a statement to his Instagram page explaining the situation and thanking fans for their well wishes, stating that “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible.” He goes on to offer his “deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!!” See the singer’s full post via Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bret Michaels Official (@bretmichaelsofficial)

Prior to Michael’s hospitalization, the band had already cancelled a scheduled backstage meet and greet before the show after one of the band’s touring party members became sick with COVID-19.

Poison’s planned performance in Nashville was scheduled as part of the band’s Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Joan Jett, and Def Leppard, which was previously postponed to 2021 and then 2022.