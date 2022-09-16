Sparta Unveil Elaborate New Single “Until The Kingdom Comes”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki September 16th, 2022 - 8:28 PM

The post-hardcore outfit Sparta has released a new single, “Until the Kingdom Comes,” from their upcoming self-titled album. The album, set to come out on October 14th via Dine Alone Records, is the band’s first in over six years.

The new album features the band’s longtime bassist/percussionist Matt Miller, along with several other collaborators who contributed remotely. The result is an album that is said to be “a direct call to [Ward’s] most essential philosophy: “Anybody can do anything.”

So how does it sound? “Until the Kingdom Comes” is a rollicking song that distills Ward’s most essential philosophy into something an audience might scream right back at him. The track is anthemic and fist-pumpingly catchy. It’s a vibe from the first note to the last, the brings listeners back to the era of At The Drive In, when members of Sparta first started to make their mark on the post-hardcore scene.

The first single from the album, Mind Over Matter was released last week along with a music video. The video is the first in a three-part series that will be released leading up to the album’s release. Sparta will continue their tour with The Get Up Kids later this month with shows in DC, Philadelphia, NYC, and more. Dates are below.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

TOUR DATES:

9/16 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/16 Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop

9/20 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot

9/21 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls

9/23 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

9/24 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/25 NYC @ Irving Plaza

9/27 Baltimore @ Soundstage Soundstage

9/28 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

9/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/13 Tucson, AZ @ Groundworks

10/15 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar