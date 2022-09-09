Sparta Share Cathartic New Video For “Mind Over Matter”

Home News Federico Cardenas September 9th, 2022 - 5:18 PM

The El Paso, Texas based rock group Sparta has shared a brand new music video for their track “Mind Over Matter.” The single comes off of the band’s upcoming self-titled album Sparta, scheduled to arrive on October 14 through Dine Alone Records.

This thrilling new visual for the lead single stars a couple, a man with a baseball bat and a pregnant woman, gearing and masking up before robbing a small store. The Jesse DeFlorio directed video uses minimalistic and somewhat shaky cinematography to show the intense scene of the man threatening the cashier with his bat as his girlfriend steals from the cashier. After leaving the store gleefully to count their money, the man realizes that wanted posters have been placed out for him, and decides to go back into the store to the dismay and cries of his partner. After the man threatens the clerk with a pair of scissors and steals the clerk’s hat, they make their escape, leaving the clerk unharmed.

Jesse DeFlorio, speaking on the meaning of “Mind Over Matter,” described the single as “a song about possibility & pushing oneself as far as you can go. I wanted to explore the never ending discussion of what is good vs. what is evil by showing how extreme circumstances can lead to actions that an individual can justify – even if that action is ugly and unjust to others or the world as a whole. This video is the beginning of a three video exploration into the killing of one’s old self to allow for something new to emerge – and the role in which those around us influence us down those paths.”

Watch the official music video for “Mind Over Matter” via YouTube below.

Sparta are currently on their tour for Fall of 2022, with dates scheduled until September 29. Sparta will follow the band’s previous album, 2020’s Trust The Rivers.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson