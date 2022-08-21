Sparta Announce New Self-Titled Album For October 2022 Release, Share “Mind Over Matter” & “Spiders”

Home News Gracie Chunes August 21st, 2022 - 9:36 PM

On Friday, August 19, rock band Sparta released their latest single “Mind Over Matter,” set to be featured on their upcoming self-titled album, coming Friday, October 14. The song that distills member Jim Ward’s most essential philosophy “Anybody can do anything!” Ward shares, “A spitfire of a riff that screamed hope and possibilities- the music directed the lyrics and I wrote about anybody being able to do anything, hope grown from love- a direct call to myself to write about and sing about the good things in life.” The song features added harmonies by Kayleigh Goldsworthy. The single comes with a b-side, a song titled “Spiders,” a piano-led, gothic epic featuring Angelica Garcia’s expressive voice.

The album track list is as follows:

1. Kill The Man Eat The Man

2. It Goes

3. Three Rivers

4. Hello Rabbit

5. Slip Away

6. Just Wait

7. Until The Kingdom Comes

8. Mind Over Matter

9. Dark Red Quicksand

10. Carry On

11. Spiders

12. True To Form

Sparta is set to embark on a US tour with Get Up Kids kicking off this Monday, August 22. Tour dates and ticket information can be found here.

Stream the two singles here.

Pre-order the album here.

Tour dates are as follows:

8/22 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

8/23 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

8/24 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

8/26 Mesa, AZ @ Nile

8/27 Pomona, CA @ Glass House

8/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

8/29 San Francisco, CA @ UC Theatre

8/31 Portland, OR @ Revolution

9/1 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

9/3 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9/4 Denver, CO @ Gothic

9/20 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot

9/21 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls

9/23 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

9/24 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/25 NYC @ Irving Plaza

9/27 DC @ Soundstage

9/28 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

9/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Photo Credit: Marv Watson