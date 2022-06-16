Sparta Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring The Get Up Kids

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2022 - 8:59 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Sparta and Jim Ward have announced they will join The Get Up Kids on their 25th Anniversary Four Minute Mile tour. Sparta will kick things off in Dallas on August 22nd with stops in Los Angeles , San Francisco, New York City, Boston and Seattle.

In 2020 Sparta released Trust The River and it was the band’s first full length studio album since 2006. Ward has released his first solo album Daggers and for him it is about the melody and lyrics in the song. In 2017 Ward gave his Sparta bandmate of more than 20 years, bassist Matt Miller a call and began working on Trust The River. Other than Sparta, Ward has performed in several bands in his iconic career.

“That quick progressions from writing to recording gives “Miracle” an immediate, raw feel. Driving drums and bass provide a fresh feeling of relief in the face of hardship, as Ward sings, “You asked me to wait/ Sometimes miracles come late.” There’s clearly torment in that plea for patience, but with the propellant instrumentation, there is also hope.” said CONSEQUENCE OF SOUND

““Jim Ward knows a thing or two about writing, singing, and strumming some of rock’s most influential and unforgettable songs over the last 28 years.” said SPIN

TOUR DATES:

8/22 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

8/23 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

8/24 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

8/26 Mesa, AZ @ Nile

8/27 Pomona, CA @ Glass House

8/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

8/29 San Francisco, CA @ UC Theatre

8/31 Portland, OR @ Revolution

9/1 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

9/3 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9/4 Denver, CO @ Gothic

9/17 Chicago, IL @ RIOT FEST

9/20 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot

9/21 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls

9/23 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

9/24 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/25 NYC @ Irving Plaza

9/27 DC @ Soundstage

9/28 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

9/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer