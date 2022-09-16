Phoebe Bridgers & Marcus Mumford Share Collaborative New Single “Stonecatcher”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki September 16th, 2022 - 9:39 PM

From Marcus Mumford’s debut solo album, self-titled, comes the new single “Stonecatcher” featuring Phoebe Bridgers. The delicate, stripped-back number reveals a more vulnerable side to Mumford, with Bridgers’ backing vocals adding an ethereal touch, according to NME. The two artists sing together in the chorus: “Oh, my God, we’re here again /It all slows down to lines in the sand,” and the result is a hauntingly beautiful track.

“Stonecatcher” is just one of the many standout tracks on the album, which also features guest appearances from Clairo, Brandi Carlile, and Monica Martin. Mumford has been sharing singles from the album in the lead up to its release, including “Cannibal” and “Grace.” With the album finally out, fans can catch Mumford on his UK and Ireland headline tour in November, followed by an extensive run of North American concerts this autumn.

The track is a collaboration between two artists on the rise, with Mumford having achieved success with his band Mumford & Sons and solo work, and Bridgers coming to a stunning prominence in the past few years with her solo career and the supergroup boygenius. “Stonecatcher” is a stunning track that showcases the strengths of both artists, check it out below. You can also check out Mumford’s upcoming tour dates here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz