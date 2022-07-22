Marcus Mumford Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 22nd, 2022 - 8:05 PM

For those who have been eagerly waiting, the time has finally come – Marcus Mumford announced his North American tour dates for his upcoming album, Self-Titled, set to release on September 16. The tour will be produced by Live Nation and is set to kick off on September 19 in Colorado at the Fox Theatre in Boulder.

The tour will make its way through various iconic venues such as The Wiltern in Los Angeles and the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Danielle Ponder will support Mumford from September 19-October 14 and The A’s will open from October 17- November 10 (except for October 30). In addition to his headline tour, Mumford will also be performing at ACL Fest on October 9 and 16.

Regarding his musical talent, Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons – a band that has topped the Billboard 200 not once, not twice, but three times with their four studio albums. The group has also won numerous awards, including GRAMMYs for Album of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video, two BRITs, and an Ivor Novello award.

For fans who want to get their hands on tickets as soon as possible, there will be a seated fan club ticket presale beginning on July 26. Tickets will be available to the public starting on July 29 here. You can also pre-order Self-Titled here.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Marcus Mumford Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/19 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre*

9/20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

9/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

9/27 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

9/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/4 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/6 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

10/7 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/9 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest

10/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/11 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

10/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest

10/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre*

10/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater*

10/21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/22 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/26 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre

10/28 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

10/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

10/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/1 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/2 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

11/5 – Portland, ME @ State Theater*

11/7 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/8 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center

11/10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall