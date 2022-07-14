Marcus Mumford Shares Lead Single “Cannibal” From Debut Solo Album

Home News Skyy Rincon July 14th, 2022 - 3:28 PM

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons just recently announced the release of his new solo debut album (self-titled) which will be released later this year, on September 16. Mumford has also shared the lead single from the album entitled “Cannibal” alongside an official music video. The album is produced by Blake Mills and also features a star-studded cast of vocal features including Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers and Monica Martin.

A handwritten note in a press release reveals the inspiration behind the album and song, “In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time, in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal.’ I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart,” Mumford explained.

From first listen, it is clear that the song has a story to tell. It is classic folk song with a message buried beneath the sea of lyrics. The lyricism reveals a complicated, possibly toxic, relationship that evokes mixed emotions. For example, “I can still taste you and it kills me / That there’s still some sick part of it that thrills me / That my own body keeps betraying me / There is such power that it may destroy me, but it compels me.” The video is entirely in black and white and features Mumford strumming on his guitar.

(self-titled) Tracklist

1. Cannibal

2. Grace

3. Prior Warning

4. Better Off High

5. Only Child

6. Dangerous Game (ft. Clairo)

7. Better Angels

8. Go In Light (ft. Monica Martin)

9. Stonecatcher (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

10. How (ft. Brandi Carlile)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer