Phoebe Bridgers Played Secret Acoustic Show In California

August 5th, 2022 - 3:01 PM

On Thursday night, Phoebe Bridgers played a secret show at Little Saint, a venue in Sonoma County, CA. Little Saint is a small, intimate venue, and Bridgers’ performance was intimate as well. With an acoustic set that included songs from her 2020 album Punisher, Bridgers offered up a powerful performance that was sweet, rich, and unexpected.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the free show from a “super secret special guest” was teased by the venue with a poster featuring a skull and tombstones. Bridger’s pooch, Maxine, also paid a visit. See some fans’ photos, including one of the setlists, below.

Bridgers just completed her European tour and is now stretching through the West Coast. Dates are below.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Little Saint (@littlesainthealdsburg)

PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 2022 TOUR

8/5 – San Fransisco, CA @ Outside Lands
8/5 – San Fransisco, CA @ The Independent (Outside Lands Night Show – Acoustic)
8/7 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland
8/18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion#
8/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre#
8/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre#
8/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park#
8/24 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park#
8/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater #
8/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre#
8/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
11/6 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Primavera Sound
11/12 – Santiago, Chile @ Primavera Sound
11/13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Primavera Sound
11/20 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

# with Christian Lee Hutson

