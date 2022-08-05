Phoebe Bridgers Played Secret Acoustic Show In California

Home News Alexandra Kozicki August 5th, 2022 - 3:01 PM

On Thursday night, Phoebe Bridgers played a secret show at Little Saint, a venue in Sonoma County, CA. Little Saint is a small, intimate venue, and Bridgers’ performance was intimate as well. With an acoustic set that included songs from her 2020 album Punisher, Bridgers offered up a powerful performance that was sweet, rich, and unexpected.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the free show from a “super secret special guest” was teased by the venue with a poster featuring a skull and tombstones. Bridger’s pooch, Maxine, also paid a visit. See some fans’ photos, including one of the setlists, below.

Bridgers just completed her European tour and is now stretching through the West Coast. Dates are below.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Saint (@littlesainthealdsburg)

The setlist from tonight’s secret show!

via facebook pic.twitter.com/3RpyIe2MDq — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) August 5, 2022

the drinks being served at the phoebe bridgers secret show 😭 via: @/mattvilano on insta pic.twitter.com/nchj6VuPac — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) August 5, 2022

Phoebe playing Garden Song at the secret show tonight!

via @/soundlady13 pic.twitter.com/Or1Zo4CTDa — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) August 5, 2022

PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 2022 TOUR

8/5 – San Fransisco, CA @ Outside Lands

8/5 – San Fransisco, CA @ The Independent (Outside Lands Night Show – Acoustic)

8/7 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland

8/18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion#

8/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre#

8/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre#

8/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park#

8/24 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park#

8/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater #

8/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre#

8/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

11/6 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Primavera Sound

11/12 – Santiago, Chile @ Primavera Sound

11/13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Primavera Sound

11/20 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

# with Christian Lee Hutson