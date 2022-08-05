Phoebe Bridgers Played Secret Acoustic Show In California

On Thursday night, Phoebe Bridgers played a secret show at Little Saint, a venue in Sonoma County, CA. Little Saint is a small, intimate venue, and Bridgers’ performance was intimate as well. With an acoustic set that included songs from her 2020 album Punisher, Bridgers offered up a powerful performance that was sweet, rich, and unexpected.
According to Brooklyn Vegan, the free show from a “super secret special guest” was teased by the venue with a poster featuring a skull and tombstones. Bridger’s pooch, Maxine, also paid a visit. See some fans’ photos, including one of the setlists, below.
Bridgers just completed her European tour and is now stretching through the West Coast. Dates are below.
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz
View this post on Instagram
The setlist from tonight’s secret show!
via facebook pic.twitter.com/3RpyIe2MDq
— phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) August 5, 2022
the drinks being served at the phoebe bridgers secret show 😭
via: @/mattvilano on insta pic.twitter.com/nchj6VuPac
— phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) August 5, 2022
Phoebe playing Garden Song at the secret show tonight!
via @/soundlady13 pic.twitter.com/Or1Zo4CTDa
— phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) August 5, 2022
PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 2022 TOUR
8/5 – San Fransisco, CA @ Outside Lands
8/5 – San Fransisco, CA @ The Independent (Outside Lands Night Show – Acoustic)
8/7 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland
8/18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion#
8/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre#
8/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre#
8/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park#
8/24 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park#
8/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater #
8/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre#
8/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
11/6 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Primavera Sound
11/12 – Santiago, Chile @ Primavera Sound
11/13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Primavera Sound
11/20 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
# with Christian Lee Hutson