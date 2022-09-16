Kaskade & deadmau5 Debut New Kx5 Single “Take Me High”

Home News Federico Cardenas September 16th, 2022 - 9:58 PM

Kx5, the collaboration project of the legendary electronic producer deadmau5 and DJ Kaskade, has dropped yet another single, entitled “Take Me High.” The track will feature a currently unnamed album from the duo, set to drop in 2023.

“Take Me High” kicks off gradually, circling the drain with a steady drum beat over synths and samples that gradually explode in loudness. The track makes use of a simple techno beat, eerie electronic bass, and droning ambience to create a sonic experience that is simultaneously energizing and dynamic, while being chill and reserved. A sample of the phrase “take me high” is played over the instrumental at various points, at one point being chopped up to create a massive climax to the track as the word “high” is repeated, leading into a beat drop.

The track was first debuted during the duo’s EDC Las Vegas performance. On September 15, the duo released an official music video for the track, made by rising agency. The video for the track stars a human shaped computerized figure, which we see running and flying throughout a computerized world and space. Watch the music video for “Take Me High” via YouTube below.

“Take Me High” follows Kx5’s debut single, “Escape,” featuring Hayla. Kaskade and Deadmau5 have both recently been announced as performers at the upcoming Electric Daisy Carnival, set to take place in November.