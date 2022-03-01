Kaskade And Deadmau5 Announce New Project Kx5; Announce New Single “Escape (feat. Hayla)”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 1st, 2022 - 7:04 PM

Deadmau5 and Kaskade announced their collaboration in the all-new project, Kx5, today. The project will formally launch March 11 with the release of their debut single, “Escape (feat. Hayla).”

A decade and a half since the duo initially worked together on 2008’s “I Remember” and the follow-up song “Move For Me,” deadmau5 and Kaskade will finally join forces on their next new project. Much recently, Kaskade broke records as performing in the first public concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in July 2021, and was later joined by surprise guests deadmau5.

“Escape (feat. Hayla)” will also feature rising star Hayla, who has been featured on records with artists like Will Clarke, Maxinne, Tobtok, PBH & Jack and Friend Within. Kx5 will perform live for the first time in May at EDC Las Vegas, and “Escape (feat. Hayla)” will be released under both artists’ labels – mau5trap and Arkade – on March 11.