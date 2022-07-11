Silversun Pickups Announce New Album Physical Thrills For August 2022 Release, Share New Song & Video “Scared Together”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 11th, 2022 - 7:00 AM

Los Angeles based alternative rock band Silversun Pickups just announced the release of their new album Physical Thrills. The record is scheduled to arrive on August 19 via New Machine Recordings, the band’s own label. They have also shared their newest single “Scared Together” alongside an accompanying music video. Preorders for the album can be made here.

The album was produced by the talented Butch Vig who previously worked with Garbage and even Nirvana on their iconic 1991 album Nevermind. The record marks their sixth studio album following 2019’s Widow’s Weeds.

Speaking about the album, lead vocalist Brian Aubert commented, “This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation.” He goes on to explain that the album became a companion for him, offering him a creative outlet during the covid-19 pandemic. He started by writing melodies which transformed into songs. Eventually, he introduced the works to his bandmates who excitedly embraced the group’s new musical direction.

Physical Thrills Tracklist

1. Stillness (Way Beyond)

2. Sticks and Stones

3. Hereafter (Way After)

4. Dream at Tempo 050

5. Scared Together

6. Alone on a Hill

7. Hidden Moon

8. System Error

9. Empty Nest

10. Dream at Tempo 310

11. We Won’t Come Out

12. Stay Down (Way Down)

13. Quicksand

14. Dream at Tempo 150

Back in 2020, after the music industry and the world at large found themselves at a standstill, Silversun Pickups found a way to entertain fans by releasing a cover of Martika’s “Toy Soldiers.” In February 2021, the band was included on the Rock N’ Relief livestream lineup alongside Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, deadmau5 and more.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson