Michelle Branch Arrested & Charged with Misdemeanor Domestic Assault For Allegedly Slapping Patrick Carney

Earlier this week, Michelle Branch of The Wreckers was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault. Branch allegedly slapped her estranged husband Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, resulting in the end of their three year marriage on Thursday, August 11.

According to an arrest record reviewed by Consequence , police were called to the couple’s home in Nashville around 2 a.m. local time, after Branch allegedly slapped Carney in the face “one to two times.” This resulted in Branch being booked on one court of misdemeanor domestic assault. Bond was posted for $1,000 and Branch is due back in court on November 7.

Hours after the arrest, Branch publicly announced the end of her and Carney’s three year marriage. Branch supposedly tweeted a note on August 10 accusing Carney of cheating on her when she was home with their six-month-old child. The tweet was later deleted. In a statement made later, Branch said “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family.” She says the rug was pulled from underneath her and she must now figure out how to move forward. She is asking for privacy and kindness at this time, especially due to the presence of her young children. (Consequence)