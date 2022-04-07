Alison Wonderland Shares Melodic New Single “Forever”

Home News Tara Mobasher April 7th, 2022 - 3:24 PM

Alison Wonderland has released a new single titled “Forever” from her upcoming album Loner, which is slated for a May 6 release. The song, accompanied by a music video, now joins the list of singles from Wonderland’s new album alongside “New Day,” “Fear of Dying” and “Fuck U Love U.”

Opening with the singer’s “Class of 2022” yearbook, Wonderland’s character initially sits shy and reservedly in front of the photographer, but is subsequently swept into a psychedelic light show that ends with her shifting from darkness to light, chaos to clarity. The contrast throughout the music video provide an introspective look at what the remainder of the album will look like.

Wonderland previously described Loner as an opportunity for empowerment and revival.

“This time, something shifted in me, and I decided that I didn’t want to be the victim anymore,” she said. “Instead, whatever I wrote from here would empower me, and help me find strength in this loneliness. For me, Loner feels like a rebirth.”

Wonderland will also begin her Loner tour, just in time for its release in May. She will start off in Minneapolis on April 8, and travel through Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, Ennis and Louisville before making her way to Berkeley on June 11. She will be joined by Valentino Khan, Evan Giia and Quiet Bison on select dates.