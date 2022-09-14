Black Friday “Record Store Day” 2022 Includes Releases From Foo Fighters, Run The Jewels, Iggy Pop & More

Home News Roy Lott September 14th, 2022 - 8:06 PM

Black Friday Record Store Day is back and has announced its lineup of artists that will be releasing some of their albums with exclusive artwork and unreleased music. Dave Grohl’s Dream Widow, the album whose recording started it all in the Foo Fighters’ comedy-horror film Studio 666. Run The Jewels will release their RTJ4 album as a double album with the second album named CU4TRO, which has a Latin American music influence to it. Iggy Pop will be releasing his Apres, which comes on CD and vinyl in French.

Billie Eilish and The Weeknd are set to create brand new artwork versions of their albums Happier Than Ever and Dawn FM. David Bowie a candy-cane swirl 12” of the now-classic duet with Bing Crosby, “Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth” in time for the holiday season. He will also be releasing Next Day Extra EP, featuring various album outtakes and remixes from Bowie’s The Next Day album and features a ten-minute opus by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy.

Other artist releases include Madonna, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Goldfinger, Fleetwood Mac, Rival Schools, Beck and any more. Check out the full list of records that will be released here.

Judas Priest, Evanescence, Alice Cooper, Dio, Ozzy Osbourne and a lost Little Richard record were released on its day last year.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz