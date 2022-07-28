Foo Fighters Guitarist Chris Shiflett Shares New Catchy Solo Single “Long, Long Year”

Chris Shiflett, guitarist for the Foo Fighters, has shared a new solo single titled “Long, Long Year”. The song, which combines Shiflett’s California roots with a Nashville sound, also has an accompanying lyrical music video:

The song is Shiflett’s first solo effort since his 2019 album Hard Lessons. Sung with an uplifting, forward-looking tone, Shiflett’s ballad is a love song that’s meant to serve as a hopeful look at the future. Its metatextual meaning is also meant to serve as a yearning desire for a better future following the constrictions of the pandemic that has lasted these last few years. It’s easy listening – soothing music for a troubled time.

Last year, Shiflett and the rest of the Foo Fighters were nominated for Best Rock Song at the Grammy Awards. Their song, “Waiting on a War”, went on to win the award. Shiflett was last seen performing on stage earlier this year at the Foo Fighters’ tribute concert for their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.