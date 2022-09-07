George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher Debuts New Animated Video For “Bottom Dweller”

Home News Federico Cardenas September 7th, 2022 - 7:12 PM

The legendary Cannibal Corpse frontman and vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher has released a new animated music video for his track “Bottom Dweller.” The song comes off of Corpsegrinder’s debut self titled album Corpsegrinder, released in February. “Bottom Dweller” features the iconic vocals of Fisher alsongside drums by Nick Bellmore and guitar/bass by Charles Bellmore.

The music video for the new track, animated by Andrew Walsh, kicks off with the comical scene of a drawing of Corpsegrinder playing a claw machine to get a toy bear. When he walks out of the building, his new toy barely staying inside his pocket, Fisher is greeted by a chaotic zombie apocalypse.

Throughout the video, we watch our protagonist shoot down, effortlessly rip apart, and run down zombies with a car. Eventually, the final boss of the apocalypse is revealed: a drawn Jeffrey Epstein who morphs into a massive bug-like beast before being shredded by Corpsegrinder’s signature windmill. The video ends with the scene of Corpsegrinder rescuing a group of humans who survived the chaos, giving them his new toy bear as a gift. Watch the music video for “Bottom Dweller” via YouTube below.

Recently, Corpsegrinder was featured on Hatebeed’s single “They Want Your Soul.” Earlier this week, Cannibal Corpse announced tour dates for their Fall 2022 Tour in North America.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva