Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Shares New Lyric Video For “They Want Your Soul” Featuring George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher

Rock band, Hatebreed, originated back in 1994 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The band’s current members include lead singer Jamey Jasta, bassist Chris Beattie, guitarist Wayne Lozinak, guitarist Frank Novinec, and drummer Matt Byrne. The band’s style can be thought of as metalcore hardcore punk, beatdown hardcore, Celtic frost hardcore. Hatebreed’s musical influences include Agnostic Front, Carcass, and Slayer.

Hatebreed’s new song “They Want Your Soul” came out recently. The song features George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher, who is best known as the lead singer of metal band Cannibal Corpse. The song’s main focus is on the downfall of humans, their egos, and the need to “relinquish control.” The comparison between people and zombies is made throughout the song. Carrying the song is the strong instrumental and vocals. The recurring guitar riff is a definite standout on the track.

Along with the song, a lyric video was released as well. The video really captures the lyrics and overall subject matter to a T. With the song making references to creatures “taking control,” mice, and leeches (to depict just a few examples of the song’s vivid imagery), the video is zombie themed. The style looks to be inspired by the 1968 horror classic Night of the Living Dead.

“They Want Your Soul” is the first track off of The Lost Chapters, Vol. 2, a twelve song album with tons of amazing features. Some of the other features include Phil Rind of Sacred Reich and Kirk Windstein of Down.

