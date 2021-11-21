George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher Of Cannibal Corpse Announces New Self-Titled Solo Album For February 2022 Release

Home Features Audrey Herold November 21st, 2021 - 12:16 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Death metal singer, George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher, has some exciting news to share, his new self-titled solo album! Fisher is best known as the singer of death metal band, Cannibal Corpse. The band hails from Buffalo, New York and was founded in 1988. The band members consist of lead vocalist Fisher, lead guitarist Pat O’Brien, bassist Alex Webster, rhythm guitarist Rob Barrett, and drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz. They’re best known for their hit tracks such as “I Cum Blood” and “Hammer Smashed Face”. Some of their musical influences include thrash metal bands such as Metallica, Slayer, Dark Angel. They also find inspiration in other death metal bands like Possessed, Autopsy, and Death. Fisher has been with the band since their original singer, Chris Barnes, left in 95’. He’s been kicking ass at lead vocals ever since.

Aside from Cannibal Corpse, Fisher is also known for singing in metal bands such as Paths of Possession and Serpentine Dominion.

Fisher’s latest project is his new, self-titled, album Corpsegrinder. The album is composed of 10 solid tracks. Production was done by Nick Bellmore of Dee Snider/Kingdom of Sorrow and Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed. On the album there will be a guest appearance by Erik Rutan of Cannibal Corpse/Hate Eternal. Corpsegrinder, will be produced by Jasta’s label, Perseverance Music Group. According to Fisher,

“When Jamey approached me to do this record, I was fired up to get into the studio with Erik Rutan and record the vocals! It’s a mix of Death Metal, Thrash and Hardcore, and it sounds heavy as hell!!! I’m really excited about it, and I can’t wait for the world to hear it!!!”

Be sure to stay on the lookout for Corpsegrinder, which should be ready for pre-order within the next few weeks. In the meantime, checkout this album trailer.

