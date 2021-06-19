Taking Back Sunday and Thursday Announce Fall 2021 Coheadlining Tour Dates

Home News Aswath Viswanathan June 19th, 2021 - 6:36 PM

Taking Back Sunday and Thursday have jointly announced that they will be going on a tour together later this year. According to Theprp, they plan to co-headline a small tour that will span a little over a week in September 2021.

The tour will start off on September 17, at Crofoot, an outdoor venue in Pontiac, Michigan. On September 21, the two bands arrive in Cincinnati, Ohio where they will perform at the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation. On September 23, they make a short trip to Columbus, Ohio to play at Express Live!, another outdoor facility. They’ll wrap up the tour on September 26 in Atlanta, Georgia where they will play at The Eastern.

Recently, Taking Back Sunday was confirmed to perform at Chain Fest in October 2021. Thursday also has other shows lined up for 2021, including a performance with Laura Jane Grace in New Jersey on December 30, 2021.

Taking Back Sunday and Thursday Fall 2021 Tour

09/17 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot (outdoors)

09/21 Cincinnati, OH – Promowest Pavilion at Ovation (outdoors)

09/23 Columbus, OH – Express Live! (outdoors)

09/26 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat