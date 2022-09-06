Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds To Collaborate With You Me At Six On New Single

Home News Skyy Rincon September 6th, 2022 - 5:48 PM

Enter Shikari @ El Rey Theater Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

According to NME, Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari has announced that his collaborative new song with You Me At Six will be released on September 13. The track is entitled “No Future? (Yeah Right)”, fans can access a sneak peak by pre-saving or pre-adding the song on their preferred streaming platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by You Me At Six (@youmeatsixofficial)

In a social media post, the band shared the news with Reynolds commenting, “This is a belter people.” The new single will mark the latest release from You Me At Six following “Deep Cuts” which debuted in mid-July. Their most recent studio album was 2021’s Suckapunch, their seventh full-length record since their formation in 2004. Enter Shikari recently collaborated with Wargasm on their new track “The Void Stares Back”, releasing its accompanying music video in late August.

Enter Shikari is currently on their North American trek which will kick off tonight, September 6, with a show in Dallas, Texas at The Echo Lounge and Music Hall. They will be performing in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts and Michigan. They will also be stopping off in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Opera House on September 22. The band will return to the U.S., playing in Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington before closing out the tour with a show in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rickshaw Theatre on October 12. British punk rock band Trash Boat and Australian-born pop singer Aviva are currently scheduled to tour as support.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado