Enter Shikari Postpones Spring Tour Dates To Fall 2022

Lauren Floyd February 24th, 2022 - 7:02 PM

Enter Shikari @ El Rey Theater Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

In the wake of COVID-19 uncertainties, Enter Shikari decide to postpone North American tour dates initially planned for March/April 2022 to September/October 2022. Mxdwn reported the band originally announced their 2022 tour last summer in July. Anticipating fans can rest assured all tickets will be honored for rescheduled dates.

The newly added fall dates cause congestion in the original five-week-long circuit which will result in the full cancellation of four shows: Houston, TX, Minneapolis, MN, San Francisco, CA and Sacramento, CA. Fortunately, however, the move to fall 2022 has also created an opportunity to include Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA into the new touring schedule.

Enter Shikari North America Tour March/April 2022

9/6 Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

9/7 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

9/9 Orlando, FL @ The Social

9/10 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

9/15 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

9/16 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

9/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

9/18 Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

9/19 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/21 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick

9/22 Toronto, ON @ Opera House

9/24 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

9/25 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom*

9/30 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/1 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/6 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

10/7 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House Concert Hall

10/8 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival**

10/10 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10/11 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

10/12 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

