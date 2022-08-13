Enter Shikari Debut Powerful New Single “The Void Stares Back” Featuring Wargasm

Home News Gracie Chunes August 13th, 2022 - 10:20 AM

Enter Shikari @ El Rey Theater Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

On Thursday, August 11, Enter Shikari released a brand-new single, ‘The Void Stares Back,” featuring the breakthrough rock duo Wargasm. This is the band’s first single in three years, following “The Great Unknown” from their #2 album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible.

“The Void Stares Back” champions acceptance, community, belonging and the power of progress. It’s about staking your claim, being who you are, searching for like-minds and ushering out the antiquated views of old. The rock song spins pop sensibility into a haymaker chorus.

Lead vocalist and keyboardist Rou Reynolds says the song is about “the forward march of social progress, and how, often, those with a more conventional archaic outlook on sexuality, gender, social design, economics etc, see those with differing ideas like bewildering, depraved creatures from another dimension.” Wargasm adds “[Enter Shikari] stand for the right things – we’re a little more pessimistic. It was fun playing the darker devil’s advocate to Rou’s light…where we’re going, you won’t need eyes to see…”

“The Void Stares Back” is released in the wake of several large live music returns, like festivals. Enter Shikari headlined last summer’s Download Pilot Festival and will play the main stage at the Reading and Leeds Festival later this month in the UK.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado