Enter Shikari Share Glitchy New Music Video For “The Void Stares Back” Featuring Wargasm

British alternative rock band Enter Shikari has released the music video for their new single “The Void Stares Back” featuring rising stars electronic rock duo Wargasm. The duo recently released a single of their own entitled “Fukstar.”

The music video was directed by Elliot Gonzo and includes glitchy, vintage looking footage of a man being attacked by a drone in what appears to be an abandoned building. The band is seen performing in one of the empty rooms while the man continues to fend off the robot. Wargasm joins the band in the performance half-way through the video. Overall, the video is a glitchy, trippy delight to watch.

Enter Shikari is going on a North American trek which will kick off with a show in Dallas, Texas at The Echo Lounge and Music Hall on September 6. They will be performing in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts and Michigan. They will also be stopping off in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Opera House on September 22. The band will return to the U.S., playing in Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington before closing out the tour with a show in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rickshaw Theatre on October 12. British punk rock band Trash Boat and Australian-born pop singer Aviva are currently scheduled to tour as support.

Enter Shikari Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/6 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

9/7 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

9/9 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

9/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

9/11 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

9/15 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

9/16 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

9/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

9/18 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

9/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/21 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick

9/22 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

9/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

9/24 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

9/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

9/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

9/29 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

9/30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/5 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

10/7 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House Concert Hall

10/8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/10 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10/11 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

10/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

