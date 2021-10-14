Alcatraz Festival 2022 Lineup Announced Including Cannibal Corpse, Enslaved, The Black Dahlia Murder and More

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 14th, 2021 - 8:54 PM

Alcatraz Festival is back on in 2022 after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also just announced the lineup on their Facebook page, with acts including Cannibal Corpse, Enslaves and many more. The festival, which is set to take place August 12, 13, and 14 of 2022 in Kortrijk, Belgium has announced a large amount of death and black metal bands that are set to fly in and perform. This is only the first announcement of many, with the Facebook post stating: “We’ll be sharing the names of all confirmed acts for Alcatraz 2022 over the next five days.”

Cannibal Corpse notable released a new album just this year titled Violence Unimagined, which mxdwn writer Cait Stoddard wrote a review on: “New York death metal band Cannibal Corpse is back with their album Violence Unimagined, and each track is filled with non-stop music that can cause people to dance while listening. George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher’s vocals are strong and powerful combined with Rob Barret’s and Erik Rutan’s guitar playing, gives each tune energizing notes. Alex Webster’s bass guitar blares vibrating riffs, and Paul Mazurkiewicz’s drum playing contributes to the constant madness on this record. If fans want to hear hard-hitting death metal music, Violence Unimagined will fulfill their expectations.” Enslaved also released an EP and is going to be touring in 2022, making this festival stop perfect for their setup.

Photo Credit Ekaterina Gorbacheva