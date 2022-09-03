Trentemøller Shares Dynamic New Single “Into The Silence”

Home News Finneas Gregory September 3rd, 2022 - 1:12 PM

Award-winning Danish electronic musician Trentemøller recently released a brand new single, “Into The Silence,” featuring Icelandic musician Dísa. “Into The Silence” is Trentemøller’s first release since his latest album Memoria dropped in February this year. “Into The Silence” is available to stream on most major music streaming platforms. Additionally, an animated video for the song is available on Youtube, where it has amassed several thousand views and hundreds of likes since being posted yesterday, September 2.

In a recent press release, Trentemøller spoke about the creation of his new single, “Into The Silence,” and working with Dísa, stating: “During our recent tour, Dísa and I spoke about doing a song together. It felt quite obvious, as we really developed a common language when we played so many concerts together already. After finishing our first leg of the tour, I immediately went to the studio and wrote the music for this song. It really came to me easily as I felt quite inspired. Dísa then wrote this beautiful and bittersweet text that compliments the music so well I think. And her unique voice just melts into the music in a very natural way.”

Aside from the recent release of “Into The Silence,” Trentemøller has a lot planned for this fall.

Later this month, Trentemøller and his newly formed band, featuring Dísa, Silas Tinglef, Brian Batz and Jacob Haubjerg, will embark on an extensive North American tour, playing 14 concerts across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Overall, fans of Trentemøller and Dísa are sure to enjoy their brand new single “Into The Silence,” and are likely anxiously awaiting the start of their highly anticipated North American tour later this month.