Brandi Carlile Announces Deluxe Album In The Canyon Haze For September 2022 Release, Shares “You And Me On The Rock” Featuring Catherine Carlile

Grammy award-winning musician Brandi Carlile recently announced the upcoming release of In The Canyon Haze, the deluxe edition of her 2021 album In These Silent Days. Carlile also recently shared a track off of the anticipated album, “You and Me on the Rock (In the Canyon Haze),” a reworked version of her hit single “You and Me on the Rock” featuring Carlile’s wife, Catherine Carlile. In The Canyon Haze is slated to release on September 28, with a limited edition vinyl run of the album scheduled to release on Friday, December 2. “You and Me on the Rock (In the Canyon Haze)” is available to listen to on most major music streaming platforms and Youtube.
In a recent press release, Carlile commented on the creation of her new deluxe album and working with producers Phil and Tim Hasneroth, stating: “I knew I wanted to offer our fans more than just the usual ‘bonus track’ that always feels like a creative way to ask fans to buy your album twice! So, the twins and I locked ourselves in the attic studio in my barn just like the old days…and we reimagined our entire record.”
IN THESE SILENT DAYS (DELUXE EDITION)
IN THE CANYON HAZE TRACKLIST:
01. Right On Time
02. You And Me On The Rock feat. Catherine Carlile
03. This Time Tomorrow
04. Broken Horses
05. Letter To The Past
06. Mama Werewolf
07. When You’re Wrong
08. Stay Gentle
09. Sinners Saints And Fools
10. Throwing Good After Bad
11. Space Oddity
Overall, fans of Carlile are no doubt thrilled by the release of the brand new single “You and Me on the Rock (In the Canyon Haze),” and are likely anxiously awaiting the September 28 release of her new deluxe album, In The Canyon Haze.
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz