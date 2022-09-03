Brandi Carlile Announces Deluxe Album In The Canyon Haze For September 2022 Release, Shares “You And Me On The Rock” Featuring Catherine Carlile

Home News Finneas Gregory September 3rd, 2022 - 12:11 PM

Grammy award-winning musician Brandi Carlile recently announced the upcoming release of In The Canyon Haze, the deluxe edition of her 2021 album In These Silent Days. Carlile also recently shared a track off of the anticipated album, “You and Me on the Rock (In the Canyon Haze),” a reworked version of her hit single “You and Me on the Rock” featuring Carlile’s wife, Catherine Carlile. In The Canyon Haze is slated to release on September 28, with a limited edition vinyl run of the album scheduled to release on Friday, December 2. “You and Me on the Rock (In the Canyon Haze)” is available to listen to on most major music streaming platforms and Youtube.

In a recent press release, Carlile commented on the creation of her new deluxe album and working with producers Phil and Tim Hasneroth, stating: “I knew I wanted to offer our fans more than just the usual ‘bonus track’ that always feels like a creative way to ask fans to buy your album twice! So, the twins and I locked ourselves in the attic studio in my barn just like the old days…and we reimagined our entire record.”

IN THESE SILENT DAYS (DELUXE EDITION)

IN THE CANYON HAZE TRACKLIST:

01. Right On Time

02. You And Me On The Rock feat. Catherine Carlile

03. This Time Tomorrow

04. Broken Horses

05. Letter To The Past

06. Mama Werewolf

07. When You’re Wrong

08. Stay Gentle

09. Sinners Saints And Fools

10. Throwing Good After Bad

11. Space Oddity

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz