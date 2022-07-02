Brandi Carlile Shares Uplifting New Video For “You And Me On The Rock”

Home News Finneas Gregory July 2nd, 2022 - 4:58 PM

18-time grammy-nominated artist Brandi Carlile recently released a brand new single, “You And Me On The Rock” and an impressive new music video.

The new single, “You And Me On The Rock” is from Carlile’s 2021 album, In These Silent Days, Carlile’s first album since 2018’s grammy-winning By The Way, I Forgive You. The single itself is a charming acoustic-driven song with a catchy chorus and breathtaking vocals.

In a press release, Carlile offered this profound quote on her inspiration behind her new single “You And Me On The Rock” stating: “This song is for my wife, Catherine. When life changed during quarantine and everything that I identify myself by went away, I was left with a question of ‘is what I’ve built my life on really a solid foundation?’ I wrote this song and realized that even the most intensely self-identifying things can go away, but what my life is really built on, which is faith and my family, it’s a rock, and it’s solid.”

The accompanying music video for “You And Me On The Rock” is incredibly visually impressive, to say the least. The video is composed of eye-catching animation and folksy imagery that compliment the song’s heartfelt lyrics to a tee. On Youtube, where it was posted just a few days ago, it has already amassed tens of thousands of views and several thousand likes.

Needless to say, Carlile’s scores of fans are sure to be thrilled with this heartfelt new single and its incredible new music video.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz