Brandi Carlile Drops From Stagecoach Lineup Following Positive Covid-19 Test

Alexandra Kozicki April 29th, 2022 - 9:50 PM

Stagecoach headliner Brandi Carlile, a singer-songwriter who has achieved massive success in the Americana, folk, and pop genres, has pulled out from the festival due to testing positive for COVID-19, according to ABC7.

Carlile expressed her unhappiness with this on social media, stating that “it’s finally got me,” and that she wouldn’t be performing at the country music festival that takes place near Indio, California which starts today, April 29. The massive three-day event features an eclectic lineup, ranging from some of the biggest names in country music like Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs, to rising stars and everyone in between.

This comes in the wake of Stagecoach (and other large festivals such as Coachella) announcing they are lifting vaccination and mask requirements, back in February. So far, no other Stagecoach headliner has announced they have tested positive for COVID-19. The festival has not announced any steps to take in order to mitigate the spread of the virus, other than the information on their health and safety page that states that the elderly and immunocompromised should stay home and that people with COVID-19 should not attend.

The festival’s official Twitter page did express their well-wishes for Carlile’s speedy recovery.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile)