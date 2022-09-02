The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Free Irving Plaza Show

Home News Gracie Chunes September 2nd, 2022 - 12:22 PM

The Smashing Pumpkins announced that they will be playing a free show at Irving Plaza in New York City on Thursday, September 22. While the show is free, the only way in is to win tickets. ALT 92.3 will be hosting the event and giving away the tickets on air starting Tuesday, September 6 at 7 am. Entering the contest online is an option, and you can do so here.

Soon after the show at Irving Plaza, the Smashing Pumpkins will be embarking on a US fall tour with Jane’s Addiction, including more shows in the NYC area. Find tickets here. (Brooklyn Vegan)

SMASHING PUMPKINS/JANE’S ADDICTION: 2022 Tour dates as follows:

10/02 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

10/03 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

10/05 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

10/07 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

10/08 – Hard Rock Casino – Hollywood, FL

10/10 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

10/11 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

10/13 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, CT

10/14 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NY

10/16 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

10/18 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

10/19 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY

10/21 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

10/22 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

10/24 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

10/26 – Bell Center – Montreal, QC

10/27 – Centre Videotron – Quebec City, QC

10/29 – Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, OH

10/30 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

11/01 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

11/02 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

11/04 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN

11/05 – United Center – Chicago, IL

11/07 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

11/09 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA

11/11 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

11/12 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

11/13 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

11/15 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

11/16 – Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

11/18 – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ

11/19 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried