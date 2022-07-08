The Pretty Reckless Cancels Tour With Halestorm After Taylor Momsen Tests Positive For COVID

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 8th, 2022 - 11:48 AM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

The Pretty Reckless canceled the first three dates of their U.S. summer tour with Halestorm after Taylor Momsen tested positive for COVID-19. The American rock band, who released their fourth album Death by Rock and Roll last summer, wrote on Instagram, “Despite our best efforts, COVID finally bit. We could not wait to get back on the road with our friends in Halestorm, but wait we will have to.” Momsen also took to Instagram, sharing a candid photo of her positive COVID-19 test with the caption, “Yup…FML.”

According to Loudwire, the band will not be performing the following dates:

Detroit, MI – July 8

Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI – July 9

Kansas City, MO – July 10

Momsen is currently the only known member to be affected and the band asks fans to stay tuned for updates on when they’ll be performing next. Halestorm is still scheduled to perform and The Pretty Reckless are eager to join them on tour once they’re safely able to.

Death by Rock and Roll is The Pretty Reckless’ first album made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who passed away in April 2018 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. According to Blabbermouth, the record topped multiple sales charts including Billboard’s Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital charts. The record also yielded three back-to-back No. 1 singles — “Death By Rock And Roll”, “And So It Went” (featuring Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine) and “Only Love Can Save Me Now” (featuring Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden).

