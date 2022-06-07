Day N Vegas Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring SZA, Jhene Aiko, Travis Scott and More

Home News Federico Cardenas June 7th, 2022 - 5:02 PM

The Day N Vegas music festival has finally announced its lineup for its 2022 installment. The 2022 festival will be the third installment of the Day N Vegas festival, which originally began in 2019. The festival is set to take place on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds from September 2 to September 4.

Headlining the upcoming installment of Day N Vegas will be R&B singer SZA, rapper and singer-songwriter J. Cole, as well as rapper and singer Travis Scott. SZA, who will be headlining the show on Friday, has recently also been announced as a headliner at Austin City Limits. J. Cole, headlining Saturday, has previously been announced as performing at Lollapalooza. Travis Scott, the Sunday headliner, has been announced as performing at Primavera Sound, his first major festival after his notorious Astroworld show that saw the deaths of multiple fans in attendance.

Backing up the headliners are a long list of established and esteemed artists primarily within the genres of R&B and hip-hop, such as Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, Joji, Aminé, City Girls, T-Pain, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Steve Lacy, Tems, Syd, Sabrina Claudio and a long list of others. See the full list of acts for each day through the Day N Vegas flyer below.

Day N Vegas has also announced that they will provide various options on how fans may decide to purchase tickets. Packages may include hotel stays, passes for 3 to 4 days, VIP passes, entry into dayclub and nightclubs, as well as other deals. Passes to the festival are set to be made available on June 10, but packages including pass + hotel have already been made available by the fest here. Register for pre-sale passes at daynvegas2022.com to get first access when passes are made available.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna