Arctic Monkeys Announce First 2022 U.S. Headline Show

Home News Roy Lott August 31st, 2022 - 8:18 PM

In anticipation of their upcoming album The Car, Arctic Monkeys have announced their first US nonfestival headlining show for this year. The band is set to play Brooklyn’s King Theatre on September 22. Tickets for the show will go on sale tomorrow September 1 at 10 am EST via Ticketmaster.

The Car is set to be released on October 21 via Domino. The album will include the band’s latest single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” and “Where I Think I Am,” which they debuted at a show in Zurich earlier this year. It follows 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

The band is set to perform at a handful of music festivals throughout the year into early next year. Festival sets include Primavera Sound Festivals in Los Angeles, Santiago and Buenos Aires. They are also set to perform at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful Music Festival and Mexico’s Corona Capital Music Festival in November. They will then head over to Australia for a string of shows that will conclude on January 14.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara