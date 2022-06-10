My Chemical Romance, Arctic Monkeys And Miley Cyrus Announced As Headliners For Corona Capital Festival 2022

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 10th, 2022 - 9:52 PM

Some big news on lineups. Arctic Monkeys, My Chemical Romance and Miley Cyrus are among the many artists featured on Mexico’s Corona Capital festival bill, according to NME. The three-day festival will take place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez race track in Mexico City, running from November 18 to 20.

The Corona Captial Festival is known for its alternative and indie rock lineup. The festival has featured headliners such as Arcade Fire, Beck, Muse and The Killers in the past. This year, artists like Paramore, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Two Door Cinema Club and Liam Gallagher are among its 85 acts.

This year’s lineup branches out from the pop and indie side of alt, and includes bands like IDLES (A bristol-based punk band) and Foals (An English indie rock band) as well as Phoebe Bridges, Lil Nas X, Remi Wolf and The 1975, soft-rock trio Wallows, and more. The full lineup is available below, and on the Corona Capital website.

Tickets are available through TicketMaster here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat