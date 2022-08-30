Tove Lo Shares Irresistible New Music Video For “2 Die 4”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 30th, 2022 - 2:19 PM

Swedish singer songwriter Tove Lo has officially released her new music video for “2 Die 4” which she shared back in late July. Her fifth studio album Dirt Femme will be released on October 14 via Pretty Swede/Mtheory and features collaborations with First Aid Kit, SG Lewis and Channel Tres.

Discussing the creative direction behind the new music video, she offered, “We wanted to make a pop bitch y2k experience. With all the choreo, the outfits, the wetness. I think we more than delivered.”

In a press release, Tove Lo explained that Dirt Femme is an exploration of her femininity which she feels she has a nuanced relationship with. At times, she felt that being feminine made her weaker in the eyes of society and thus tried to strengthen her masculine traits in order to get by.

In June, she unveiled “True Romance.” Back in January, the singer offered fans yet another taste of the album, releasing the closing track “How Long”. In May, she shared the lead single “No One Dies From Love”.

Starting in late September, Tove Lo will be kicking off her tour of Australia, New Zealand, UK and Europe. The trek will kick off with a show at Powerstation in Auckland, New Zealand on September 21. She will then perform in Melbourne, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Brussels, Cologne, Paris, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Berlin, Warsaw, Copenhagen, and Oslo. She will close out the tour with two back-to-back concerts in Stockholm, Sweden on November 21 and 22 at the Berns.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer