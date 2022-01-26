Tove Lo Shares Dark New Track “How Long”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 26th, 2022 - 10:42 PM

The singer-songwriter Tove Lo has become one of the latest artists to have her music featured on the hit new show, Euphoria. The Swedish artist’s track, “How Long” is set to be released on February 25 through Interscope Records, when the soundtrack for the second season of Euphoria will be released.

The single starts off with the glitchy sounds of synths starting off slowly and speeding up, as the song starts to find its rhythm and adds drums along with Tove Lo’s gorgeous singing. The dark but chill sound of feint synths and minimalistic drums works as a buildup to a huge and catchy chorus, where Tove Lo asks the subject of her song “how long have you loved another, while I’m dreaming of us together?” Stereogum quotes Tove Lo describing the song as dealing with themes of “love, betrayal and denial. It was one of the few songs that came together for me during quarantine, and I think it’s so beautiful in all it’s darkness.” Listen to “How Long” via YouTube below.

The Swedish singer went on to express her gratitude at her inclusion on a show like Euphoria, expressing delight that her single “gets to be a part of Euphoria, a show I love so much because of it’s rawness and provocative storytelling.” Tove Lo’s inclusion in Euphoria follows the inclusion of Lana Del Ray’s “Watercolor Eyes” on the HBO Drama last week.

Tove Lo was recently featured on Duran Duran’s new track, “Give it All Up.” She also recently teamed up with crypto artist Blake Kathryn on an NFT collection featuring unreleased music from the artist.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer