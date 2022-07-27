Tove Lo Shares Anthemic New Single, “2 Die 4”

Home News Karan Singh July 27th, 2022 - 11:02 AM

Photo: Kayln Over

In the lead-up to her Lollapalooza performance in Chicago tomorrow, multi-platinum Swedish singer Tove Lo has dropped a new single in support of her fifth studio album. Dirt Femme will be released on October 14, and “2 Die 4” is another reason to mark the date on your calendar. Watch and listen below:

“With ‘2 Die 4,’ I wanted ‘instantly iconic’ energy. I’ve never sampled anything before, and this feels like the perfect first moment,” the Grammy-nominated artist said in reference to sampling the iconic hook from the 1972 song “Popcorn” by Hot Butter. “Lyrically I wanted it to be that ‘pick me up when I’m feeling down’ song. At first, it’s like a warm hug, then you shake it off, let out a scream and start dancing!”

About the video, she said the following: “I wanted to make something nostalgic, sexy and iconic. The character for this scene is wonder woman with big dick energy and I just love it. Now, if you know what’s good for you, go listen on repeat.”

Tove Lo is currently on tour with plans of performing in Europe, Australia and North America, having recently played sets at the Governor’s Ball Festival in New York City and Bonnaroo in Tennessee.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer