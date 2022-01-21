The Head and The Heart Announce New Album Every Shade of Blue; Share Title Track

Home News Alison Alber January 21st, 2022 - 7:00 AM

Just a few days ago, The Head and The Heart announced their upcoming Every Shade of Blue tour dates. The tour will be celebrating their newly announced album Every Shade of Blue, which is set to be released on April 29, via Reprise/Warner Records.

The band says, “Every Shade Of Blue conveys a spectrum of emotions and how we live with them. The closer we get the more shades we see. The more shades we see the more responsibility we hold. We all want to feel loved and protected. The question is will we be supported and seen by the ones we love In Every Shade Of Blue.”

With the announcement of the new album comes a taste of the record, as the band shares the title track and a very blue video. You can check it out below.

“Every Shade of Blue” is indeed a rather blue song, a little sentimental with a whole lot of longing. The upbeat guitar is a big contrast to the vocals but it’s the contrast that makes it special. Now, the string instruments throughout the song match the rather melancholic emotions of the lyrics perfectly and highlights them very gracefully.

In style, the video is primarily blue with a few hints of color here and there. The shots under water give it an almost eerie vibe but it’s also some sort of comforting, for people who like to be under water.

While there is no official track list for the album yet, the art work is out and you can check it out below.