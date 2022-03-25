The Head And The Heart Share Dreamy New Single “Tiebreaker”

Home News Federico Cardenas March 25th, 2022 - 7:05 PM

Indie folk band The Head And The Heart have released another new single from their upcoming album Every Shade of Blue, set to release on April 29. The new track, titled “Tiebreaker,” was released on March 25 along with an accompanying visualizer.

Guitarist and vocalist for the group Jonathan Russell described the song as being “like a carnival ride through a wide variety of characters and relationships,” such as “lovers laughing uncontrollably, a married couple bickering, teenagers falling for each other in the moment.” Russell says that he believes the song intends to ask listeners: “what do we all have in common?”

The hypnotic and dreamy song starts off by showing the six-piece band’s ability to create amazing harmonies using their three vocalists. 40 seconds in, we hear the group transition from its mellow intro into a sonically massive chorus taking advantage of the musical ability of the entire group. The song gives verses that allow each of the group’s vocalists time to shine, and closes on a beautiful note, allowing the stunning chorus of the track to play in reverse. Watch the new visualizer for “Tiebreaker” via YouTube below.

Every Shade of Blue will be the The Head and the Heart’s fifth studio album, following their previous full length project, Living Mirage. The band have previously released two other singles in support of Every Shade, their track “Virginia (Wind In The Night)” and the album’s title track.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela