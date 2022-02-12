The Head And The Heart Share Melodic New Track “Virginia (Wind In The Night)”

Home Anaya Bufkin February 12th, 2022 - 9:13 PM

Indie-folk band The Head and The Heart have released their new track “Virginia (Wind In The Night)”. In January, the band announced their new album Every Shade of Blue, as well as upcoming dates for their Every Shade of Blue tour that will occur in Summer 2022, kicking off in St. Petersburg, FL. The tour will be celebrating their upcoming album Every Shade of Blue, which is set to be released on April 29 via Reprise/Warner Records.

The soft, soothing song sounds somewhat like a love song, except it isn’t to another person. The chorus goes, “Virginia don’t sound like she used to/ Virginia don’t feel like she used to/ But I can feel a heart beating for me, baby/ I know her heart’s beating for me, baby.” The song is available to listen to below.

Talking about the inspiration behind the song, singer and guitarist Jonathan Russell says, “Being from Virginia, for me this song represents a long and winding relationship to place–a place that is grounding. I’m often drawing on my life through symbolism as a way into someone else’s psyche. It’s part of my search for a deeper connection without having to compare our experiences directly. There is a reason this song has two titles. One is literal and one is symbolic. Not everyone is from Virginia, I know that. But I bet you have walked home and heard the wind in the night.”

The band’s new track is available to stream on several platforms, including Spotify, YouTube and Soundcloud.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela