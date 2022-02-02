Tori Amos Announces Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Jamie Reddy February 2nd, 2022 - 12:42 AM

Tori Amos has graced the US with an announcement of her North American Ocean to Ocean Tour. The album has been out for a minute and has two singles, “Spies” and “Speaking With Trees”. The tour for the critically acclaimed album will start on April 27 until 6/16 with stops in New York, Washington, Texas, California, a couple stops in Canada, and more. The album is deemed her most personal to date, with her going back to the songwriting that hooked her fans in the first place. This is the same Grammy-nominated woman who was the first to offer a song for download, written musicals, and music for television. She is an artist in every way of the word and now fresh off the pandemic, you can see her magic live on stage. See the tour dates below.

Ocean to Ocean Tour North American Dates

4/27: Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

4/29: San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

4/30: Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

5/1: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5/4: Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall at The Woodruff Arts Center

5/5: Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall

5/6: Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

5/8: Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

5/9: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

5/11: Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

5/12: Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

5/14: Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

5/15: Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

5/16: Providence, RI @ The Vets

5/18: Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater

5/19: Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

5/21: Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

5/22: Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre

5/24: Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

5/25: Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

5/26: Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

5/28: Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

5/29: Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center

5/31: Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

6/2: Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

6/5: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

6/7: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

6/8: Vancouver, BC @ The Centre For Performing Arts

6/10: Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

6/11: San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

6/12: Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

6/15: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

6/16: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre