The Who Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Legendary British rock band The Who has recently announced their tour dates for their upcoming fall 2022 North American tour. According to an article from Consequence, this tour is the second leg of their “The Who Hits Back!” tour, which began in the spring. Tickets for most of the concerts are available to purchase right now, however, tickets for some recently added venues will not be available until September 1.
Much like The Who’s last tour, the “Movin On! Tour,” during each concert, a local orchestra conducted by Keith Levenson and featuring lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder will play alongside The Who.
The band Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs will open for many of the upcoming tour dates.
The Who Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
10/02/22 — Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
10/04/22 — Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
10/07/22 — Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
10/09/22 — Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
10/12/22 — Chicago, IL United Center
10/14/22 — St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
10/17/22 — Denver, CO Ball Arena
10/20/22 — Portland, OR Moda Center
10/22/22 — Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
10/24/22 – San Jose, CA SAP Center
10/26/22 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
10/28/22 — Anaheim, CA Honda Center
10/30/22 – Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
11/01/22 — Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
11/04/22 — Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live at Park MGM
11/05/22 – Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live at Park MGM
Overall, it’s safe to say that fans of The Who are likely anxiously awaiting the highly anticipated second leg of “The Who Hits Back!” tour which begins just over a month from now.