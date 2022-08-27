The Who Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Finneas Gregory August 27th, 2022 - 12:29 PM

Legendary British rock band The Who has recently announced their tour dates for their upcoming fall 2022 North American tour. According to an article from Consequence, this tour is the second leg of their “The Who Hits Back!” tour, which began in the spring. Tickets for most of the concerts are available to purchase right now, however, tickets for some recently added venues will not be available until September 1.

Much like The Who’s last tour, the “Movin On! Tour,” during each concert, a local orchestra conducted by Keith Levenson and featuring lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder will play alongside The Who.

The band Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs will open for many of the upcoming tour dates.

The Who Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

10/02/22 — Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

10/04/22 — Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

10/07/22 — Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

10/09/22 — Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

10/12/22 — Chicago, IL United Center

10/14/22 — St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

10/17/22 — Denver, CO Ball Arena

10/20/22 — Portland, OR Moda Center

10/22/22 — Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

10/24/22 – San Jose, CA SAP Center

10/26/22 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

10/28/22 — Anaheim, CA Honda Center

10/30/22 – Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

11/01/22 — Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

11/04/22 — Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live at Park MGM

11/05/22 – Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live at Park MGM

Overall, it’s safe to say that fans of The Who are likely anxiously awaiting the highly anticipated second leg of “The Who Hits Back!” tour which begins just over a month from now.