The Who Played “Let My Love Open The Door” Live For The First Time in Over 30 years

For this first time in 33 years, English rock band The Who performed “Let My Love Open The Door” live Friday at their first post-pandemic performance at the Teenage Cancer Trust show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The group played slower, mellower versions of their infamous songs spanning their entire careers.

Frontman Pete Townshend sang the 1980s song “Let My Love Open The Door” from his 1980 solo album titled Empty Glass, which the band has not performed live since 1989. The iconic song sounded similar to how it was originally performed in the late ’80s. The song was released as the debut single from Empty Glass, and reached number nine on the Billboard charts in the United States.

“This next song is definitely not a Who hit, it’s a Pete hit,” Townshend joked before performing the song.

More than three decades later, “Let My Love Open The Door” is still used frequently in media, such as films like Mr. Deeds, Look Who’s Talking, Jersey Girl, Along Came Polly, Red Dog, Old Dogs and The Adam Project.

In the performance, shown through fan-recorded footage, Roger Daltrey took over lead vocals on the song that was originally performed by Townshend.