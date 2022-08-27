Dirty Heads Release New Album Midnight Control

Home News Finneas Gregory August 27th, 2022 - 1:08 PM

Popular reggae rock band Dirty Heads have recently released their 8th studio album, Midnight Control. According to an article on Consequence, the band released Midnight Control yesterday, August 26, via Better Noise Music. Midnight Control is available to be listened to on Spotify and Apple Music. Additionally, there is a physical release on CD available to purchase in the band’s official online shop.

In a recent press release, Dirty Heads vocalist Jared West spoke about the meaning behind and the making of their new album Midnight Control, stating: “Midnight Control is the culmination of almost twenty years of musical exploration, creativity, and our love for creating original impactful art and music,” West continues: “It’s the best album we’ve ever written, and I think that’s due to the fact we have been through so much, done so much, and are comfortable as songwriters, producers, players and human beings. And knowing who we want to work with to get what Sonics. We are so connected and on the same frequency with Ryan Ogren that it was just magic the whole time. We just wanna continue to make dope shit and push music forward and midnight control is exactly that.”

Overall, fans of Dirty Heads are likely thrilled by the recent release of the band’s 8th studio album, Midnight Control, and are likely anxiously awaiting what comes next from this celebrated group.

Midnight Control Tracklist:

01. Island Glow

02. Heavy Water (feat. Common Kings)

03. Life’s Been Good

04. Make Me

05. Midnight Control

06. Little Things

07. Indigo

08. El Dorado

09. Shade

10. Live Your Life