mxdwn PREMIERE: DENM Announces New Album Slum Beach Denny for May 2021 Release and Shares “Califas” with Jared Watson of Dirty Heads

It feels like every few years a new reggae-influenced artist emerges from Southern California. Of course there was Sublime who came up with the third-wave ska movement, spawning likeminded groups such as Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution and Dirty Heads. DENM is poised to be the latest in that pantheon. Today we’re announcing his new album Slum Beach Denny along with its latest single “Califas,” which just so happens to feature Jared Watson of the aforementioned Dirty Heads. The new album is out on May 14 through Ineffable Records.

“Califas” is an ode to those that have grown up around Southern California as DENM and Watson have. It opens with a driving alt-rock sound with sugary-sweet vocals over the top, not unlike how Sublime’s Bradley Nowell would pair aggressive punk with his own uniquely soulful delivery. After a couple bars of rock, the song takes a sudden turn into a reggae style, with the vocal delivery taking on more of a hip hop influence.

“‘Califas’ is a song to have fun to, get wild with your homies, and just smile,” said DENM. “Forget all the bs and just take 2 shots, get your head right and enjoy your life.”

Slum Beach Denny

1. Slum Beach (Intro)

2. Califas ft. Jared Watson of Dirty Heads

3. Blow It Up

4. 91 Cadillac ft. Casey Veggies (Interlude)

5. Say A Prayer ft. JAG

6. My Wave

7. Fallin

8. Cereal 4 Breakfast ft. Sword Beach (Interlude)

9. No Break ft. GDSN

10. Find Your Own Way

11. Badfish

12. Kick It ft. The Patten (Interlude)

13. Everyday’s The Weekend

14. Life’s 2 Short

15. Alright

16. Ger Paid ft. Darnell Williams (Outro)